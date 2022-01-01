Upland Brewing - Carmel
Enjoy a distinctly Upland atmosphere just north of Indianapolis. We took a pinch of lovable Bloomington quirkiness & a dash of Carmel culture & added a heap of hospitality. A relaxing vibrant place to go for a craft beer adventure with incredible seasonal fare made using locally sourced ingredients. Spring through Fall, take a seat on our patio where both human & dog children are welcome.
The Tap House is less than a half mile from the Monon for a reason—we take great pride in our outdoor spaces. Stop in mid-ride and grab a seat on our patio and refresh with good food and beer. Spring through Fall, take a seat on our patio where both human & dog children are welcome.
820 East 116th Street
820 East 116th Street
Carmel IN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
