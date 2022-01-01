Go
Upland Brewing - Carmel

Enjoy a distinctly Upland atmosphere just north of Indianapolis. We took a pinch of lovable Bloomington quirkiness & a dash of Carmel culture & added a heap of hospitality. A relaxing vibrant place to go for a craft beer adventure with incredible seasonal fare made using locally sourced ingredients. Spring through Fall, take a seat on our patio where both human & dog children are welcome.

The Tap House is less than a half mile from the Monon for a reason—we take great pride in our outdoor spaces. Stop in mid-ride and grab a seat on our patio and refresh with good food and beer. Spring through Fall, take a seat on our patio where both human & dog children are welcome.

820 East 116th Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Seitan-derloin Sandwich$12.50
Three Carrots seitan, served with chow chow, shredded lettuce, red onion, pickle chips
Beef Medium Well
Beef Medium
Thai Tofu Salad$13.50
shredded red cabbage, bell pepper, carrot, edamame, spring mix, and scallions tossed in Thai chili vinaigrette, served with housemade spicy tofu, tomato, sliced cucumber, roasted peanuts, and crispy wontons. Vegan.
Turkey & Guac Sandwich$13.50
house smoked turkey, cheddar cheese, chipotle aioli, fresh guacamole, apple wood-peppered bacon, with lettuce, tomato, & red onion on a rustic baguette
Brewery Fries$5.50
beer battered and golden brown
Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.00
Fischer Farms pulled pork served with pickle chips and pickled red onions, served with choice of Bad Elmers bbq sauce, Dragonfly IPA beer cheese or campfire habenero sauce
Fish and Chips$13.50
1/2 lb. beer-battered cod and housemade tartar sauce. Recommended with brewery fries.
Hot Chicken Sandwich$13.50
Nashville-style hot chicken topped with bleu cheese coleslaw, and housemade horseradish pickles
Hot Seitan Sandwich$13.50
Nashville-style hot Three Carrots Seitan topped with housemade horseradish pickles
Location

Carmel IN

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

