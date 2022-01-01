Go
Upland Brewing - College Ave

Welcome to your neighborhood beer bar & eatery. Sidle up to the bar in our Tasting Room where you can meet up with friends or make new ones. Bring your family and sit down for a leisurely meal in our dining room. Order a pitcher and cheer on the Dawgs from our speakeasy. We’ve got something for everyone.

Our tap list is fresh & always rotating. We have 10 taps & a wide selection of bottles for table service or carryout. Pair your pint with a carefully crafted menu featuring locally sourced ingredients & plenty of creative options for vegetarians.

4842 North College Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Thai Tofu Salad$13.50
shredded red cabbage, bell pepper, carrot, edamame, spring mix, and scallions tossed in Thai chili vinaigrette, served with housemade spicy tofu, tomato, sliced cucumber, roasted peanuts, and crispy wontons. Vegan.
Hot Chicken Sandwich$13.50
Nashville-style hot chicken topped with bleu cheese coleslaw, and housemade horseradish pickles
Brewery Fries$5.50
beer battered and golden brown
Seitan-derloin Sandwich$12.50
Three Carrots seitan, served with chow chow, shredded lettuce, red onion, pickle chips
Kids Cheeseburger$6.50
Fischer Farms beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar cheese, toasted bun, & a pickle spear served with choice of fries or cup of fruit
Beef Medium
Hoosier Tenderloin$12.50
an Indiana staple, hand breaded cutlet, served with chow chow, shredded lettuce, red onion, pickle chips and whole-grain mustardaise
Soft Pretzel$10.00
fresh, warm pretzel twists, pimento cheese spread, dragonfly IPA mustard. Vegetarian.
Turkey & Guac Sandwich$13.50
house smoked turkey, cheddar cheese, chipotle aioli, fresh guacamole, apple wood-peppered bacon, with lettuce, tomato, & red onion on a rustic baguette
Fish and Chips$13.50
1/2 lb. beer-battered cod and housemade tartar sauce. Recommended with brewery fries.
See full menu

Location

Indianapolis IN

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

