Upland Brewing - College Ave

Welcome to your neighborhood beer bar & eatery. Sidle up to the bar in our Tasting Room where you can meet up with friends or make new ones. Bring your family and sit down for a leisurely meal in our dining room. Order a pitcher and cheer on the Dawgs from our speakeasy. We’ve got something for everyone.



Our tap list is fresh & always rotating. We have 10 taps & a wide selection of bottles for table service or carryout. Pair your pint with a carefully crafted menu featuring locally sourced ingredients & plenty of creative options for vegetarians.



4842 North College Avenue