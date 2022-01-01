Go
Upland Brewing - Columbus

The Columbus Pump House is a landmark of both design & experience. It was built in 1903 & designed by architect Harrison Albright. After many incarnations, today the Pump House showcases its original architectural grandeur while offering a well-designed, yet laid-back local food & craft beer experience.

Join us for a beer & a bite under the original archways or on the patio with views of the rushing Flatrock River & iconic Robert Stewart Bridge. It’s the perfect spot for weekday lunch, after work beers, or weekend relaxing.

148 Lindsey Street

Popular Items

Kentucky BBQ Wings$14.50
house-smoked wings, bbq sauce, pickled vegetables, horseradish parmesan dressing
Obatzda Mushroom Poutine$11.00
beer battered and golden brown
Spin Dip$12.00
toasted pita and house-fried blue corn tortilla chips. (gf) no pita. Vegetarian.
Coke$3.00
Root Beer$3.00
Chicharron$6.50
cripsy pig skins tossed in smoked chili seasoning, barrel-aged plum sauce
Brewery Fries$6.50
beer battered and golden brown
Whipped Feta$11.50
feta cheese, honey, arugula, black pepper, toasted bread
Sweet Iced Tea$3.00
Sprite$3.00
Location

148 Lindsey Street

Columbus IN

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
