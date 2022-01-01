Go
Toast

Upland Brewing - Fountain Square

Our location set in the heart of Fountain Square features a small-batch brewery for tinkering & barre-aging, 22 beers on tap & a locally-focused menu of spirited pub classics & vegetarian cuisine. Sip small batch innovations before they hit it big time out on the patio while perusing our menu. Spring to Fall, our immense patio is the ideal place to enjoy our craft. Well-behaved dogs welcome outside.

With the Cultural Trial just a block away, we’re accessible by car, bike, foot, or Red Line. Drop into our on-site bike shop, run by Gray Goat Bicycle Co. & grab a beer while you wait for a tune-up. We’re a neighborhood spot with a global reputation — and we can’t wait to show you what we’ve got brewing.

1201 Prospect Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Nachos$10.50
blue corn chips, mozzarella, and cheddar-Jack, fresh jalapenos, tomatoes, black beans, tomato-jalapeno salsa guacamole or sour cream for an additional charge. Spicy chicken, spicy beef, Southwest tofu, or BBQ pulled pork. Vegetarian and gluten-free. Add proteins and add-ons for an additional charge.
Fish and Chips$13.50
1/2 lb. beer-battered cod and housemade tartar sauce. Recommended with brewery fries.
Beef Medium
Hoosier Tenderloin$12.50
an Indiana staple, hand breaded cutlet, served with chow chow, shredded lettuce, red onion, pickle chips and whole-grain mustardaise
Turkey & Guac Sandwich$13.50
house smoked turkey, cheddar cheese, chipotle aioli, fresh guacamole, apple wood-peppered bacon, with lettuce, tomato, & red onion on a rustic baguette
Thai Tofu Salad$13.50
shredded red cabbage, bell pepper, carrot, edamame, spring mix, and scallions tossed in Thai chili vinaigrette, served with housemade spicy tofu, tomato, sliced cucumber, roasted peanuts, and crispy wontons. Vegan.
Kids Cheeseburger$6.50
Fischer Farms beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar cheese, toasted bun, & a pickle spear served with choice of fries or cup of fruit
The Cuban$13.50
smoked ham, housemade pork shoulder, sweet horseradish pickles, swiss cheese, & our signature mojo sauce on a pressed rustic baquette
Beef Medium Well
Hot Chicken Sandwich$13.50
Nashville-style hot chicken topped with bleu cheese coleslaw, and housemade horseradish pickles
See full menu

Location

1201 Prospect Street

Indianapolis IN

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Revolucion

No reviews yet

The perfect combination of a Cantina and a Tiki Bar with a little patio oasis.

HI-FI Indy

No reviews yet

Thanks for rockin' with us!

El Arado Mexican Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Fountain Square Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston