Upland Brewing - Jeffersonville

707 West Riverside Drive

Popular Items

Soft Pretzel$10.00
fresh, warm pretzel twists, pimento cheese spread, dragonfly IPA mustard. Vegetarian.
Turkey & Guac Sandwich$13.50
house smoked turkey, cheddar cheese, chipotle aioli, fresh guacamole, apple wood-peppered bacon, with lettuce, tomato, & red onion on a rustic baguette
Thai Tofu Salad$13.50
shredded red cabbage, bell pepper, carrot, edamame, spring mix, and scallions tossed in Thai chili vinaigrette, served with housemade spicy tofu, tomato, sliced cucumber, roasted peanuts, and crispy wontons. Vegan.
The Cuban$13.50
smoked ham, housemade pork shoulder, sweet horseradish pickles, swiss cheese, & our signature mojo sauce on a pressed rustic baquette
Ron Swanson$14.00
smoked ham, bacon, local sausage, pepperoni, mozzarella, & marinara
Upland Side Salad$7.00
field greens, sliced cucumber, carrots, cherry tomatoes, garlic cheese croutons. Vegan and gluten-free no croutons. Vegetarian.
Fish and Chips$13.50
1/2 lb. beer-battered cod and housemade tartar sauce. Recommended with brewery fries.
Beef Medium
Brewery Fries$5.50
beer battered and golden brown
Hot Seitan Sandwich$13.50
Nashville-style hot Three Carrots Seitan topped with housemade horseradish pickles
Location

Jeffersonville IN

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

