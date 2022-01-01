Go
Toast

Upland Brewing - Pfau Golf Course

Upland At The Pfau Course

1492 Indiana 45 46 Bypass

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

1492 Indiana 45 46 Bypass

Bloomington IN

Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bucceto's Pizza & Pasta

No reviews yet

Our family-friendly Bloomington (just a short distance from the IU campus) & Columbus restaurants offer both delivery, curbside service, carryout & dine-in options. We serve pizza & pasta with personality and so much more!

DeAngelo's

No reviews yet

Italian Creole Restaurant
We serve Italian food with a Creole flair!

Bloomington BPOE Elks 446

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Parlor Doughnuts- Bloomington

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston