Upland Brewing - Profile Tasting Room (Active) - 4060 Profile Parkway

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

4060 Profile Parkway

Bloomington, IN 47404

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

4060 Profile Parkway, Bloomington IN 47404

