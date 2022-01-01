Upland restaurants you'll love
Upland's top cuisines
Must-try Upland restaurants
More about Elvira's Mexican Grill
Elvira's Mexican Grill
373 E Foothill Blvd suite G, upland
|Popular items
|ENCHILADA SUIZAS
|$14.49
Two enchiladas filled with shredded chicken, layered with a homemade tomatillo sauce, topped with sour cream.
|Quesadilla
A large flour tortilla filled with Monterey Jack cheese and pico de gallo. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
(Steak Quesadilla pictured)
|Tableside Guacamole
|$11.25
Made to order with fresh avocados, diced roma tomatoes, cilantro, onions, serrano chiles and our specialty blend of spices.
More about Butter Cafe & Bakery
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Butter Cafe & Bakery
1071 E 16th St, Upland
|Popular items
|French Toast
|$10.95
|Butter Breakfast Burrito
|$10.95
|Breakfast Quesadilla
|$13.95
More about Thai Satay BBQ
BBQ
Thai Satay BBQ
1403 E Foothill Boulevard, Upland
|Popular items
|Egg Rolls (2)
|$2.99
Deep fried egg rolls stuffed with mixed vegetables and glass noodles served with sweet & sour sauce.
|Pad Thai
|$10.99
Stir fried rice noodle with egg, bean sprout, green onion served with crushed peanute
|Pad Kee Mao (Drunken Noodle)
|$10.99
Stir fried flat rice noodle with basil leaves, chili, bamboo shoot, bell pepper and onion
More about Kahramana Restaurant
Kahramana Restaurant
345 W Foothill BLVD, Upland
|Popular items
|Cheese Boorak
|$14.95
Cheese Egg Roll - House Sauce
|Mixed Grill Platter
|$40.00
Chicken & Beef Kabab – Choice of Chicken or Rib Eye Tikka –
Pickled Onions – Roasted Tomatoes – Roasted Sweet Peppers
|Beef Kabob
|$29.00
Roasted Tomatoes – Roasted Chillies – Pickled Onions
More about Nuno's Bistro & Bar
PIZZA • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Nuno's Bistro & Bar
2440 W. Arrow Rte. Ste. 4A, Upland
|Popular items
|Prosciutto Pizza
|$28.95
|Burrata & Prosciutto
|$22.95
|Margherita Pizza
|$22.95
More about The Upland Pizza Company
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
The Upland Pizza Company
121 W Foothill Blvd. suite B, Upland
|Popular items
|Little Italy
|$21.95
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, onion, tomatoes, black olives with mozzarella cheese and our house blend seasonings.
|Antipasto Salad
|$9.95
Mixed greens, tomato, salami, pepperoni, provolone and Ham roll, mushrooms, red onion, pepperoncini peppers, pepper, Italian garlic oil, and dressing.
|Cheesy Bread
|$4.95
More about Ahipoki CA
Ahipoki CA
356 S. Mountain Ave, Upland
|Popular items
|Salmon Bowl
|$12.50
Freshly grilled salmon bowl over your choice of base, toppings and sauce.
|Kids Poke Bowl
|$6.95
One Scoop Kids Bowl with Choice of Protein and Toppings
|Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
|$8.95
Fresh grilled chicken over your choice of base, toppings and drizzled with sauce.
More about Swirls Soft Serve
Swirls Soft Serve
1217 W. FOOTHILL BLVD., Upland
More about Roundin 3rd Upland
Roundin 3rd Upland
1041 E 16th St, Upland
More about Panzarello's Restaurant
Panzarello's Restaurant
1615 North Mountain Avenue, Upland