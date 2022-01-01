Upland restaurants you'll love

Upland restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Upland

Upland's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Thai
Takeout box
Chinese
Must-try Upland restaurants

Elvira's Mexican Grill image

 

Elvira's Mexican Grill

373 E Foothill Blvd suite G, upland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
ENCHILADA SUIZAS$14.49
Two enchiladas filled with shredded chicken, layered with a homemade tomatillo sauce, topped with sour cream.
Quesadilla
A large flour tortilla filled with Monterey Jack cheese and pico de gallo. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
(Steak Quesadilla pictured)
Tableside Guacamole$11.25
Made to order with fresh avocados, diced roma tomatoes, cilantro, onions, serrano chiles and our specialty blend of spices.
Butter Cafe & Bakery image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Butter Cafe & Bakery

1071 E 16th St, Upland

Avg 4.3 (494 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
French Toast$10.95
Butter Breakfast Burrito$10.95
Breakfast Quesadilla$13.95
Thai Satay BBQ image

BBQ

Thai Satay BBQ

1403 E Foothill Boulevard, Upland

Avg 4.5 (227 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Egg Rolls (2)$2.99
Deep fried egg rolls stuffed with mixed vegetables and glass noodles served with sweet & sour sauce.
Pad Thai$10.99
Stir fried rice noodle with egg, bean sprout, green onion served with crushed peanute
Pad Kee Mao (Drunken Noodle)$10.99
Stir fried flat rice noodle with basil leaves, chili, bamboo shoot, bell pepper and onion
Kahramana Restaurant image

 

Kahramana Restaurant

345 W Foothill BLVD, Upland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Boorak$14.95
Cheese Egg Roll - House Sauce
Mixed Grill Platter$40.00
Chicken & Beef Kabab – Choice of Chicken or Rib Eye Tikka –
Pickled Onions – Roasted Tomatoes – Roasted Sweet Peppers
Beef Kabob$29.00
Roasted Tomatoes – Roasted Chillies – Pickled Onions
Nuno's Bistro & Bar image

PIZZA • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Nuno's Bistro & Bar

2440 W. Arrow Rte. Ste. 4A, Upland

Avg 4.9 (243 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Prosciutto Pizza$28.95
Burrata & Prosciutto$22.95
Margherita Pizza$22.95
The Upland Pizza Company image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

The Upland Pizza Company

121 W Foothill Blvd. suite B, Upland

Avg 4.5 (950 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Little Italy$21.95
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, onion, tomatoes, black olives with mozzarella cheese and our house blend seasonings.
Antipasto Salad$9.95
Mixed greens, tomato, salami, pepperoni, provolone and Ham roll, mushrooms, red onion, pepperoncini peppers, pepper, Italian garlic oil, and dressing.
Cheesy Bread$4.95
Ahipoki CA image

 

Ahipoki CA

356 S. Mountain Ave, Upland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Salmon Bowl$12.50
Freshly grilled salmon bowl over your choice of base, toppings and sauce.
Kids Poke Bowl$6.95
One Scoop Kids Bowl with Choice of Protein and Toppings
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$8.95
Fresh grilled chicken over your choice of base, toppings and drizzled with sauce.
Noodle World Jr. image

SOUPS • PHO • RAMEN • NOODLES

Noodle World Jr.

2440 W Arrow Rt, Upland

Avg 3.9 (623 reviews)
Takeout
Swirls Soft Serve image

 

Swirls Soft Serve

1217 W. FOOTHILL BLVD., Upland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Banner pic

 

Roundin 3rd Upland

1041 E 16th St, Upland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Panzarello's Restaurant image

 

Panzarello's Restaurant

1615 North Mountain Avenue, Upland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Upland

Thai Tea

Quesadillas

Burritos

More near Upland to explore

Rancho Cucamonga

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Ontario

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Chino

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Claremont

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

San Dimas

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Glendora

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Fontana

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Montclair

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Pomona

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)
