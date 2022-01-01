Caesar salad in Upland
Upland restaurants that serve caesar salad
More about The Upland Pizza Kitchen
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
The Upland Pizza Kitchen
121 W Foothill Blvd. suite B, Upland
|The Margherita
|$23.95
Try a classic with all of the traditional ingredients, fresh cut and seasoned tomatoes, topped with fresh basil and a balsamic vinaigrette.
|Upland Finest
|$28.95
Our large 16" (meat lovers ) meat . Pepperoni , Sausage, Bacon , Ham, Bell Pepper , Red Onion , Mushroom , Black Olive , Spinach
|The Upland Hawaiian
|$24.95
ham, pineapple, mushrooms and onion with mozzarella cheese and our house blend seasonings.
More about Roundin 3rd Upland
Roundin 3rd Upland
1041 E 16th St, Upland
|Large Caesar Salad
|$11.50
Crisp Romaine hearts with homemade croutons and Parmesan cheese
Add carne asada, chicken, or carnitas for $3.00
|Soft Pretzel Sticks
|$7.50
Fresh baked and served with cheese sauce or spicy mustard
|Cheese Bread
|$2.75