Caesar salad in Upland

Upland restaurants
Upland restaurants that serve caesar salad

The Upland Pizza Company image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

The Upland Pizza Kitchen

121 W Foothill Blvd. suite B, Upland

Avg 4.5 (950 reviews)
Takeout
The Margherita$23.95
Try a classic with all of the traditional ingredients, fresh cut and seasoned tomatoes, topped with fresh basil and a balsamic vinaigrette.
Upland Finest$28.95
Our large 16" (meat lovers ) meat . Pepperoni , Sausage, Bacon , Ham, Bell Pepper , Red Onion , Mushroom , Black Olive , Spinach
The Upland Hawaiian$24.95
ham, pineapple, mushrooms and onion with mozzarella cheese and our house blend seasonings.
More about The Upland Pizza Kitchen
Banner pic

 

Roundin 3rd Upland

1041 E 16th St, Upland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Large Caesar Salad$11.50
Crisp Romaine hearts with homemade croutons and Parmesan cheese
Add carne asada, chicken, or carnitas for $3.00
Soft Pretzel Sticks$7.50
Fresh baked and served with cheese sauce or spicy mustard
Cheese Bread$2.75
More about Roundin 3rd Upland

