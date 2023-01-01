Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada in Upland

Go
Upland restaurants
Toast

Upland restaurants that serve carne asada

Item pic

 

Elvira's Mexican Grill - Upland

373 E Foothill Blvd suite G, upland

No reviews yet
Takeout
CARNE ASADA$22.99
10 oz grilled, 21 day aged Certified Angus Beef, topped with grilled onions and bell pepper, served with a cheese enchilada.
Burrito De Carne Asada$16.99
A large flour tortilla stuffed with carne asada, pico de gallo, refried beans and jack cheese. Topped with ranchera sauce and melted jack cheese. Served with Mexican style rice, guacamole and sour cream on the side.
More about Elvira's Mexican Grill - Upland
Panzarello's Restaurant image

 

Panzarello's Restaurant - 1615 North Mountain Avenue

1615 North Mountain Avenue, Upland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carne Asada Burrito$13.95
Carne Asada Plate$17.95
More about Panzarello's Restaurant - 1615 North Mountain Avenue

Browse other tasty dishes in Upland

Drunken Noodles

French Fries

Enchiladas

Tacos

Panang Curry

Bean Burritos

Sticky Rice

Fish Tacos

Map

More near Upland to explore

Rancho Cucamonga

Avg 4.3 (39 restaurants)

Ontario

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Chino

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Fontana

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Claremont

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Pomona

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Glendora

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

San Dimas

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Montclair

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (75 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (986 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (835 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (434 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (591 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (288 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (303 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1043 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (774 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston