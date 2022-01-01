Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Upland

Go
Upland restaurants
Toast

Upland restaurants that serve chicken salad

The Upland Pizza Company image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

The Upland Pizza Company

121 W Foothill Blvd. suite B, Upland

Avg 4.5 (950 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$8.95
Shredded lettuce, peppered chicken, Parmesan cheese. All salads include a garlic bread knot.
More about The Upland Pizza Company
Item pic

 

LyteBite

1071 E. 19th St. Suite C, Upland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Build Your Own Chicken Salad$10.99
Our build your own chicken salad comes with your choice of chicken flavor, protein portion size, and vegetable selection. It's as easy as 1, 2 , 3!
All salads come standard on a bed of spring mix and spinach. Feel free to select up to four (4) vegetables to top your salad. All salads come with a 2 OZ salad dressing.
More about LyteBite

Browse other tasty dishes in Upland

Teriyaki Chicken

Quesadillas

French Fries

Teriyaki Bowls

Chicken Wraps

Burritos

Fajitas

Chicken Soup

Map

More near Upland to explore

Rancho Cucamonga

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Ontario

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Fontana

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Chino

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Claremont

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Glendora

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Pomona

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Montclair

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

San Dimas

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (499 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (849 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (628 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston