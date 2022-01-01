Chicken salad in Upland
Upland restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about The Upland Pizza Company
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
The Upland Pizza Company
121 W Foothill Blvd. suite B, Upland
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$8.95
Shredded lettuce, peppered chicken, Parmesan cheese. All salads include a garlic bread knot.
More about LyteBite
LyteBite
1071 E. 19th St. Suite C, Upland
|Build Your Own Chicken Salad
|$10.99
Our build your own chicken salad comes with your choice of chicken flavor, protein portion size, and vegetable selection. It's as easy as 1, 2 , 3!
All salads come standard on a bed of spring mix and spinach. Feel free to select up to four (4) vegetables to top your salad. All salads come with a 2 OZ salad dressing.