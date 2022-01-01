Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken soup in Upland

Upland restaurants
Upland restaurants that serve chicken soup

Elvira's Mexican Grill image

 

Elvira's Mexican Grill

373 E Foothill Blvd suite G, upland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Torilla Soup$7.49
More about Elvira's Mexican Grill
Item pic

BBQ

Thai Satay BBQ

1403 E Foothill Boulevard, Upland

Avg 4.5 (227 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Rice Soup$12.99
Clear soup with chicken, jasmine rice, green onion and cilantro
More about Thai Satay BBQ

