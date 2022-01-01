Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chow mein in
Upland
/
Upland
/
Chow Mein
Upland restaurants that serve chow mein
SOUPS • PHO • RAMEN • NOODLES
Noodle World Jr. - Upland
2440 W Arrow Rt, Upland
Avg 3.9
(623 reviews)
22. CHOW MEIN
$11.29
More about Noodle World Jr. - Upland
BBQ
Thai Satay BBQ
1403 E Foothill Boulevard, Upland
Avg 4.5
(227 reviews)
Chow Mein
$12.99
Stir fried Yakisoba noodle with mix vegetables
More about Thai Satay BBQ
Browse other tasty dishes in Upland
Nachos
Chicken Salad
Drunken Noodles
Chicken Fried Steaks
Fish Tacos
Curry
Crepes
Teriyaki Chicken
More near Upland to explore
Rancho Cucamonga
Avg 4.4
(42 restaurants)
Ontario
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
Fontana
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Chino
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Claremont
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Pomona
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Glendora
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Montclair
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
San Dimas
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(77 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(980 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(804 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(399 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(580 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(271 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(301 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1017 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(740 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston