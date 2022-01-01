Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chow mein in Upland

Go
Upland restaurants
Toast

Upland restaurants that serve chow mein

Noodle World Jr. image

SOUPS • PHO • RAMEN • NOODLES

Noodle World Jr. - Upland

2440 W Arrow Rt, Upland

Avg 3.9 (623 reviews)
Takeout
22. CHOW MEIN$11.29
More about Noodle World Jr. - Upland
Item pic

BBQ

Thai Satay BBQ

1403 E Foothill Boulevard, Upland

Avg 4.5 (227 reviews)
Takeout
Chow Mein$12.99
Stir fried Yakisoba noodle with mix vegetables
More about Thai Satay BBQ

Browse other tasty dishes in Upland

Nachos

Chicken Salad

Drunken Noodles

Chicken Fried Steaks

Fish Tacos

Curry

Crepes

Teriyaki Chicken

Map

More near Upland to explore

Rancho Cucamonga

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Ontario

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Fontana

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Chino

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Claremont

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Pomona

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Glendora

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Montclair

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

San Dimas

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (980 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (804 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (399 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (580 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (301 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1017 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (740 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston