Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Upland

Go
Upland restaurants
Toast

Upland restaurants that serve curry

Noodle World Jr. image

SOUPS • PHO • RAMEN • NOODLES

Noodle World Jr. - Upland

2440 W Arrow Rt, Upland

Avg 3.9 (623 reviews)
Takeout
41. PANANG CURRY$10.59
42. CHICKEN CURRY$10.59
40. GREEN CURRY$10.59
More about Noodle World Jr. - Upland
Item pic

BBQ

Thai Satay BBQ

1403 E Foothill Boulevard, Upland

Avg 4.5 (227 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Pineapple Curry$15.99
Shrimps and pineapple with red curry paste, coconut milk served with steamed rice.
Massaman Curry$13.99
Choice of meat with mussaman curry paste, coconut milk, potatoes and peanuts served with steamed rice.
Yellow Curry$13.99
Choice of meat with yellow curry paste, coconut milk, potatoes, carrots, and onions served with steamed rice.
More about Thai Satay BBQ

Browse other tasty dishes in Upland

Seaweed Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken

Egg Rolls

Veggie Salad

Fajitas

Tacos

Salmon

Map

More near Upland to explore

Rancho Cucamonga

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Ontario

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Chino

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Fontana

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Claremont

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Pomona

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Glendora

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Montclair

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

San Dimas

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (73 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (949 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (776 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (381 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (564 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (975 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (720 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston