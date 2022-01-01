Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Upland

Go
Upland restaurants
Toast

Upland restaurants that serve enchiladas

ENCHILADA SUIZAS image

 

Elvira's Mexican Grill - Upland

373 E Foothill Blvd suite G, upland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Enchilada$6.99
ENCHILADAS RANCHERAS$15.99
Two enchiladas filled with a choice of cheese, shredded chicken or shredded beef, topped with guacamole and sour cream. Served with Mexican style rice and refried beans.
ENCHILADA SUIZAS$15.99
Two enchiladas filled with shredded chicken, layered with a homemade tomatillo sauce, topped with sour cream.
More about Elvira's Mexican Grill - Upland
Panzarello's Restaurant image

 

Panzarello's Restaurant - 1615 North Mountain Avenue

1615 North Mountain Avenue, Upland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Enchiladas$17.95
More about Panzarello's Restaurant - 1615 North Mountain Avenue

Browse other tasty dishes in Upland

Chicken Salad

Tacos

Fish Tacos

Veggie Salad

Salmon

Chicken Tenders

Grilled Chicken

French Fries

Map

More near Upland to explore

Rancho Cucamonga

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Ontario

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Chino

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Fontana

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Claremont

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Pomona

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Glendora

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Montclair

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

San Dimas

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (66 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (895 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (715 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (339 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (521 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (242 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (279 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (900 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (664 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston