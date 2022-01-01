Enchiladas in Upland
Upland restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about Elvira's Mexican Grill - Upland
Elvira's Mexican Grill - Upland
373 E Foothill Blvd suite G, upland
|Kids Enchilada
|$6.99
|ENCHILADAS RANCHERAS
|$15.99
Two enchiladas filled with a choice of cheese, shredded chicken or shredded beef, topped with guacamole and sour cream. Served with Mexican style rice and refried beans.
|ENCHILADA SUIZAS
|$15.99
Two enchiladas filled with shredded chicken, layered with a homemade tomatillo sauce, topped with sour cream.