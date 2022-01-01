Fajitas in Upland
Elvira's Mexican Grill
373 E Foothill Blvd suite G, upland
|Steak & Chicken Fajitas
|$18.99
Grilled Chicken, Steak and Sauteed fresh vegetables. Served with mexican style rice, refried beans, guacamole and pico de gallo.
|Chicken & Shrimp Fajitas
|$19.99
Grilled Chicken, Shrimp and Sauteed fresh vegetables. Served with mexican style rice, refried beans, guacamole and pico de gallo
|Veggie Fajitas
|$15.99
A blend of fresh sautéed vegetables served sizzling on a cast iron skillet. Served with Mexican style rice, black beans, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo, choice of flour or corn tortillas.