Fajitas in Upland

Upland restaurants
Upland restaurants that serve fajitas

Elvira's Mexican Grill

373 E Foothill Blvd suite G, upland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak & Chicken Fajitas$18.99
Grilled Chicken, Steak and Sauteed fresh vegetables. Served with mexican style rice, refried beans, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Chicken & Shrimp Fajitas$19.99
Grilled Chicken, Shrimp and Sauteed fresh vegetables. Served with mexican style rice, refried beans, guacamole and pico de gallo
Veggie Fajitas$15.99
A blend of fresh sautéed vegetables served sizzling on a cast iron skillet. Served with Mexican style rice, black beans, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo, choice of flour or corn tortillas.
LyteBite

1071 E. 19th St. Suite C, Upland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fajita$13.99
Our Fajita Dish is served with 2 OZ of our Grilled Chicken, 2 OZ of our SteakHouse Tri-Tip, 4 OZ of Black Beans, 1 Cup of Fajita Mix, and your choice of 4OZ of White or Brown Rice. It's the perfect fajita combination!
