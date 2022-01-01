Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Upland

Upland restaurants
Upland restaurants that serve fried rice

Noodle World Jr. image

SOUPS • PHO • RAMEN • NOODLES

Noodle World Jr. - Upland

2440 W Arrow Rt, Upland

Avg 3.9 (623 reviews)
Takeout
33. PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE$11.49
32. SHRIMP FRIED RICE$11.99
32. CHICKEN FRIED RICE$10.49
More about Noodle World Jr. - Upland
Butter Cafe & Bakery image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Butter Cafe & Bakery - Upland

1071 E 16th St, Upland

Avg 4.3 (494 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Adobo Fried Rice$14.95
Garlic Rice, Scrambled Egg, Pork Adobo, & Scallions w/ Sriracha, Pico & Pickled Papaya
More about Butter Cafe & Bakery - Upland
Item pic

BBQ

Thai Satay BBQ

1403 E Foothill Boulevard, Upland

Avg 4.5 (227 reviews)
Takeout
Combination Fried Rice$15.99
Shrimps, Chicken, Beef & Pork Thai Fried Rice
Shrimp Fried Rice$14.99
Fried rice with shrimps, egg and onion
House Fried Rice$3.50
RICE, AND EGG STIR FRIED WITH OUR HOUSE SAUCE (NO VEGETABLES)
More about Thai Satay BBQ

