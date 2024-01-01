Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Miso soup in Upland

Upland restaurants
Upland restaurants that serve miso soup

Item pic

 

Ahipoki - Upland

356 S. Mountain Ave, Upland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Miso Soup$2.50
More about Ahipoki - Upland
Item pic

 

Secret Sauce

903 B. W. Foothill Bl, Upland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Miso Soup$2.00
More about Secret Sauce

