Pudding in Upland
Upland restaurants that serve pudding
Sunright Tea Studio - Upland
1238 W Foothill Blvd, Upland
|Pudding Boba Milk
|$6.75
Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar syrup and served with pudding and boba (Caffeine free)
Cup of Cha Tea House - 121 W. Foothill Blvd Suite A2
121 W. Foothill Blvd Suite A2, Upland
|Cup of cha's milk tea (includes honey boba, custard pudding)
|$6.79
An exclusive blend of selected premium organic black teas, signature house cream (lactose-friendly), served with honey boba & custard pudding.