Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Seaweed salad in Upland

Go
Upland restaurants
Toast

Upland restaurants that serve seaweed salad

Noodle World Jr. image

SOUPS • PHO • RAMEN • NOODLES

Noodle World Jr. - Upland

2440 W Arrow Rt, Upland

Avg 3.9 (623 reviews)
Takeout
SEAWEED SALAD$4.99
More about Noodle World Jr. - Upland
Ahipoki CA image

 

Ahipoki - Upland

356 S. Mountain Ave, Upland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seaweed Salad$5.50
More about Ahipoki - Upland

Browse other tasty dishes in Upland

Pineapple Fried Rice

Salmon

Quesadillas

Mango Sticky Rice

Fajitas

Chicken Tenders

French Fries

Fried Rice

Map

More near Upland to explore

Rancho Cucamonga

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Ontario

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Chino

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Fontana

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Claremont

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Pomona

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Glendora

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Montclair

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

San Dimas

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (73 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (949 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (776 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (381 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (564 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (975 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (720 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston