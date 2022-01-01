Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Shrimp fried rice in
Upland
/
Upland
/
Shrimp Fried Rice
Upland restaurants that serve shrimp fried rice
SOUPS • PHO • RAMEN • NOODLES
Noodle World Jr. - Upland
2440 W Arrow Rt, Upland
Avg 3.9
(623 reviews)
32. SHRIMP FRIED RICE
$11.99
More about Noodle World Jr. - Upland
BBQ
Thai Satay BBQ
1403 E Foothill Boulevard, Upland
Avg 4.5
(227 reviews)
Shrimp Fried Rice
$14.99
Fried rice with shrimps, egg and onion
More about Thai Satay BBQ
