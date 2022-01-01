Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Upland

Go
Upland restaurants
Upland restaurants that serve tacos

Elvira's Mexican Grill image

 

Elvira's Mexican Grill

373 E Foothill Blvd suite G, upland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mahi Mahi Fish Tacos$17.49
Taco Fish$8.00
Taco - Crispy$4.79
More about Elvira's Mexican Grill
Item pic

 

LyteBite

1071 E. 19th St. Suite C, Upland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Taco Tuesday$13.99
Our Taco Tuesday dish is served with your choice of 4 OZ of Ground Turkey or Ground Beef, 4 OZ of White or Brown Rice, 2 OZ of Black Beans, 1/2 Cup of Corn, 1 Cup of Fajita Mix and choose your favorite LyteBite Seasoning to top it all off! It doesn't need to be Tuesday for a great Taco Tuesday dish!
More about LyteBite

