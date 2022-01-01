Tacos in Upland

Our Taco Tuesday dish is served with your choice of 4 OZ of Ground Turkey or Ground Beef, 4 OZ of White or Brown Rice, 2 OZ of Black Beans, 1/2 Cup of Corn, 1 Cup of Fajita Mix and choose your favorite LyteBite Seasoning to top it all off! It doesn't need to be Tuesday for a great Taco Tuesday dish!

