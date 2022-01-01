Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Thai tea in Upland

Go
Upland restaurants
Toast

Upland restaurants that serve thai tea

Item pic

BBQ

Thai Satay BBQ

1403 E Foothill Boulevard, Upland

Avg 4.5 (227 reviews)
Takeout
THAI ICED TEA
THAI ICED TEA
More about Thai Satay BBQ
Ahipoki CA image

 

Ahipoki CA

356 S. Mountain Ave, Upland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Iced Tea$3.99
More about Ahipoki CA

Browse other tasty dishes in Upland

Fajitas

Teriyaki Bowls

Chicken Salad

Chicken Teriyaki

Salmon

Tacos

Burritos

Teriyaki Chicken

Map

More near Upland to explore

Rancho Cucamonga

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Ontario

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Fontana

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Chino

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Claremont

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Glendora

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Pomona

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Montclair

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

San Dimas

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (499 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (849 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (628 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston