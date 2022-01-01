Upper Crust
Upper Crust Burlington
If placing an Order for a Future Date, and you will be using a Credit/Debit Card. Please Call (781) 552-5188
68-90 Burlington Mall Road
Popular Items
Location
68-90 Burlington Mall Road
Burlington MA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
b.good
Food with roots.
Blackbird
Breakfast all day!!
Twist Bakery and Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Feng Shui - Burlington
Taste, Quality, Style
Feng Shui, an award-winning and acclaimed restaurant, carefully melds the finest tastes and styles that traditional Chinese and Japanese cuisines have to offer into original fusion dishes created by its renowned chefs using only the freshest ingredients. The result is a rich palette of dishes, including special seasonal offerings, presented in beautifully selected porcelain for our customers to choose from.