Upper Crust

Upper Crust Burlington
If placing an Order for a Future Date, and you will be using a Credit/Debit Card. Please Call (781) 552-5188

68-90 Burlington Mall Road

Popular Items

Small Margherita$12.99
Cheese Pizza
1/2 Large Margherita$8.25
Cheese Pizza
Large State House$21.49
Created for the meat lover, a combination of hamburger, pepperoni & Italian sausage
Large Margherita$16.99
Cheese Pizza
Large Fenway$21.49
Italian sausage, bell pepper & sliced onion
Large Buffalo$23.49
A white pizza with breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce & blue cheese
Water$1.99
Cheesy Bread$6.99
Location

Burlington MA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
