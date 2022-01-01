Upper Crust - Culver City

Go
Since its inception in 2001, The Upper Crust Pizzeria has been serving award-winning pizza to Boston-area residents craving something delicious and extraordinary. Now with recent expansion The Upper Crust looks forward to bringing our award winning pizza to Beverly Hills!
If placing an Order for a Future Date, and you will be using a Credit/Debit Card. Please Call (310) 504-5056

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

3847 Main St • $$

Avg 4.7 (174 reviews)

Popular Items

8 Pc Buffalo$12.49
Caesar Salad$7.99
Half & Half Small
Choose 2 halves to create a small split pizza!
Large Supreme$28.89
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushroom, Bell Pepper & White Onion
Garden Salad$7.99
Large Classic Cheese$19.99
Mozzarella & Roma Tomato Sauce
Half & Half Large
Choose 2 halves to create a large split pizza!
Ranch$0.75
Greek Salad$8.59
Small Classic Cheese$15.99
Mozzarella & Roma Tomato Sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

Location

3847 Main St

Culver City CA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
