Upper Crust

Tigris is Chef Marcelle’s way of celebrating the ancient Upper Mesopotamian cuisine, with a focus on the kebab and its role in the region.

Focusing on the foodways and history of the ancient Aramean, Assyrian, and Sumerian tribes, as well as the historical Spice and Silk Trade route which ran through this region, and the cultural and culinary influence on the modern Middle Eastern people and world.

The name Tigris refers to the river that fertilizes the bounty of the Mesopotamian region for centuries.

Interpreted through the eyes of a first-generation Middle Eastern American experience, inspiring our chef to share the history of the Syriac community's diaspora and celebrate this culinary journey in Washington D.C.

With an emphasis on a hyper-local and sustainable program in partnership with local farms.

Welcome to the Tigris table.

