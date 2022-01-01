Go
Since its inception in 2001, The Upper Crust Pizzeria has been serving award-winning pizza to Boston-area residents craving something delicious and extraordinary. Now with recent expansion The Upper Crust looks forward to bringing our award winning pizza to Northern Virginia.
1301 U Street NW

Popular Items

1/2 Lg Senate$10.65
Created for the meat lover, a combination of hamburger, pepperoni & Italian sausage
Large Greek Salad$7.59
Large Old Town$22.39
Pizza “Arrabbiata” – Parmigiano-Reggiano. chorizo, crushed red pepper, fresh garlic, olive oil & fresh basil
Small Margherita$12.99
Cheese Pizza
Large Senate$21.29
Created for the meat lover, a combination of hamburger, pepperoni & Italian sausage
Calzone (12")$11.50
A Combination of Mozzarella, Ricotta & Imported Asiago, Rolled in our Famous Pizza dough and baked to perfection
Large Margherita$16.59
Cheese Pizza
Lg Nationals$21.29
Italian sausage, bell pepper & sliced onion
1/2 Large Margherita$8.30
Cheese Pizza
1/2 Lg Old Town$11.20
Pizza “Arrabbiata” – Parmigiano-Reggiano. chorizo, crushed red pepper, fresh garlic, olive oil & fresh basil
1301 U Street NW

Washington DC DC

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
