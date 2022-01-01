Go
Upper Crust

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

26261 Lorain Rd • $$

Avg 4.1 (415 reviews)

Popular Items

10PC Chicken Tenders$10.00
10pc Wings$14.00
Medium Pan$16.00
8pc Tenders$18.00
Medium Pan$10.00
Large Pan$14.00
10pc Bonlesss/southwest fries$10.00
Chipotle$2.00
4pc Tenders$11.00
American Pan$10.00
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

26261 Lorain Rd

North Olmsted OH

Sunday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

