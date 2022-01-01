Go
Upper Crust Pizza & Italian Restaurant

Thank you for ordering online. Family owned and operated for 33 years. Come try our delicious, authentic food. You will LUST for our CRUST!
Please allow for some delays as we get very busy during peak times. We are here for you!

PIZZA

Yates Plz,1576 Rt 206 • $$

Avg 4.5 (943 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheese Steak$10.79
10 oz of Sliced Sirloin on a 12 inch roll smothered in American Cheese
Large White Pizza$15.99
SM Plain Pizza$9.99
Chicken Fingers & Fries$10.49
Garlic Knots
Choose size
Grilled Chicken Wrap$10.99
Large Plain Pizza$14.99
Prepared in house using the finest flour, tomatoes and Grande Cheese
Mozzarella Sticks$8.99
MED Plain Pizza$13.99
Fries
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

Yates Plz,1576 Rt 206

Tabernacle NJ

Sunday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
