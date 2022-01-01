Upper Crust Pizza & Italian Restaurant
Thank you for ordering online. Family owned and operated for 33 years. Come try our delicious, authentic food. You will LUST for our CRUST!
Please allow for some delays as we get very busy during peak times. We are here for you!
PIZZA
Yates Plz,1576 Rt 206 • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
Yates Plz,1576 Rt 206
Tabernacle NJ
|Sunday
|10:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Honey Post
Come in and enjoy!
Valenzano Winery Farm Outlets & Festivals
Visit our outlet and festival locations for free wine tastings!
Valenzano Family Winery
Instructions: Place order by selecting items below.
Rob's Craft Sandwiches
Come in and enjoy!