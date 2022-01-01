Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Upper Darby restaurants you'll love

Go
Upper Darby restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Upper Darby

Must-try Upper Darby restaurants

Consumer pic

 

El Chapulin Mexican Restaurant - 8901 West Chester Pike

8901 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Burrito$12.00
Giant flour tortilla with your choice of meat. Filled with rice, beans, melted cheese, lettuce, sour cream and grated cheese. Served with a side of guacamole and chips
Fresh Guacamole$6.00
The perfect blend of avocado, tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, cilantro and Mexican spices made to order served with freshly made tortilla chips
Tacos$12.00
3 corn tortilla tacos with your choice of meat topped with cilantro, onions, and cucumbers on the side.
More about El Chapulin Mexican Restaurant - 8901 West Chester Pike
Consumer pic

 

Shrimp King - 6858 Marshall Road

6858 Marshall Road, Upper Darby

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Shrimp King - 6858 Marshall Road
Banner pic

 

bb.q Chicken - PA, Upper Darby

7034 Terminal Square, upper darby

No reviews yet
More about bb.q Chicken - PA, Upper Darby
Map

More near Upper Darby to explore

Ardmore

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Bryn Mawr

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Havertown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Wynnewood

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Broomall

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Bala Cynwyd

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Folsom

No reviews yet

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet

Drexel Hill

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (539 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (54 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (67 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (293 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (353 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (68 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (910 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (362 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston