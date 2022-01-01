Tacos in Upper Darby
Upper Darby restaurants that serve tacos
El Chapulin Mexican Restaurant - 8901 West Chester Pike
El Chapulin Mexican Restaurant - 8901 West Chester Pike
8901 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby
|Tacos El Chapulin
|$13.00
3 corn tortilla tacos with your choice of meat topped with ettuce, tomatoes, cilantro, onions, sour cream and grated cheese. Served with cucumbers on the side.
|Tacos de Birria Con Consome
|$17.00
Birria tacos with cilantro and onions. Served with birria stew. Order of three
|Tacos Especiales
|$14.00
3 corn tortilla tacos with your choice of meat topped with cilantro, onions, grilled, cactus, grilled jalapeño, cucumbers, and spring onion on the side.
Shrimp King - 6858 Marshall Road
Shrimp King - 6858 Marshall Road
6858 Marshall Road, Upper Darby
|Fish Taco
|$4.40
Panko breaded Flounder topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, kings' sauce, taco sauce, homemade tartar on toasted flour tortilla
|Two Steak & Shrimp Tacos & Fries
|$9.95
|(5) Tacos Pack
|$0.00
Your Choice of 5 of your favorite Tacos