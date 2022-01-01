Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Upper Darby

Go
Upper Darby restaurants
Toast

Upper Darby restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

El Chapulin Mexican Restaurant - 8901 West Chester Pike

8901 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tacos El Chapulin$13.00
3 corn tortilla tacos with your choice of meat topped with ettuce, tomatoes, cilantro, onions, sour cream and grated cheese. Served with cucumbers on the side.
Tacos de Birria Con Consome$17.00
Birria tacos with cilantro and onions. Served with birria stew. Order of three
Tacos Especiales$14.00
3 corn tortilla tacos with your choice of meat topped with cilantro, onions, grilled, cactus, grilled jalapeño, cucumbers, and spring onion on the side.
More about El Chapulin Mexican Restaurant - 8901 West Chester Pike
Consumer pic

 

Shrimp King - 6858 Marshall Road

6858 Marshall Road, Upper Darby

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish Taco$4.40
Panko breaded Flounder topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, kings' sauce, taco sauce, homemade tartar on toasted flour tortilla
Two Steak & Shrimp Tacos & Fries$9.95
(5) Tacos Pack$0.00
Your Choice of 5 of your favorite Tacos
More about Shrimp King - 6858 Marshall Road
Map

More near Upper Darby to explore

Ardmore

Avg 3.9 (14 restaurants)

Bryn Mawr

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Wynnewood

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Havertown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Broomall

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Bala Cynwyd

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Folsom

No reviews yet

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet

Drexel Hill

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (574 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (72 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (315 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (351 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (392 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (964 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (383 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston