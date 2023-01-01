Burritos in Upper Marlboro
Upper Marlboro restaurants that serve burritos
More about Little Miner Taco - Truck 3
Little Miner Taco - Truck 3
9640 Rosaryville Road, Rosaryville
|Chicken Tinga Loaded Fries Burrito**
|$17.00
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, stewed chicken, fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion
|Burrito - Build it from scratch
|$16.00
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, filled with your choice of protein, veggies and sauce.
COMES WITH CHEESE!
Please Select "No Cheese" to have it excluded from your order
|Mushroom Loaded Fries Burrito**
|$16.00
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, mushrooms, fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion
More about Little Miner Taco
Little Miner Taco
9640 Rosaryville Road, Rosaryville
|Chicken Tinga Loaded Fries Burrito**
|$17.00
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, stewed chicken, fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion
|Burrito - Build it from scratch
|$16.00
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, filled with your choice of protein, veggies and sauce.
COMES WITH CHEESE!
Please Select "No Cheese" to have it excluded from your order
|Mushroom Burrito*
|$14.00
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, filled with mushrooms a la plancha, jack cheese, rice, chipotle aioli, cilantro.