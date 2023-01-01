Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Upper Marlboro

Upper Marlboro restaurants
Upper Marlboro restaurants that serve burritos

Little Miner Taco - Truck 3

9640 Rosaryville Road, Rosaryville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tinga Loaded Fries Burrito**$17.00
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, stewed chicken, fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion
Burrito - Build it from scratch$16.00
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, filled with your choice of protein, veggies and sauce.
COMES WITH CHEESE!
Please Select "No Cheese" to have it excluded from your order
Mushroom Loaded Fries Burrito**$16.00
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, mushrooms, fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion
More about Little Miner Taco - Truck 3
Little Miner Taco

9640 Rosaryville Road, Rosaryville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tinga Loaded Fries Burrito**$17.00
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, stewed chicken, fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion
Burrito - Build it from scratch$16.00
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, filled with your choice of protein, veggies and sauce.
COMES WITH CHEESE!
Please Select "No Cheese" to have it excluded from your order
Mushroom Burrito*$14.00
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, filled with mushrooms a la plancha, jack cheese, rice, chipotle aioli, cilantro.
More about Little Miner Taco

