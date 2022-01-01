Cake in Upper Marlboro
Upper Marlboro restaurants that serve cake
More about Vibes Southern Cuisine
Vibes Southern Cuisine
5050 Brown Station Rd. 105, Upper Marlboro
|Strawberry Raspberry Crumb Cake
|$5.00
*New Item Alert!*
Crumb cake with a fruit topping and Vibes drizzle.
|Fried Lump Crab Cakes & Shrimp (4)
|$32.00
Two 4 oz fried lump crab cake patties, deep fried to perfection and served with 4 shrimp. You may get your shrimp tossed in any of our listed sauces or drizzled with seasoning (Honey Old Bay, Old Bay, or Hot Honey) cannot be put on the side).
|Fried Lump Crab Cake (1)
|$14.00
One deep fried, 4 oz crab cake.