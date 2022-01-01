Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Upper Marlboro

Upper Marlboro restaurants
Upper Marlboro restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

Vibes Southern Cuisine

5050 Brown Station Rd. 105, Upper Marlboro

Avg 4.5 (32 reviews)
Takeout
Strawberry Raspberry Crumb Cake$5.00
*New Item Alert!*
Crumb cake with a fruit topping and Vibes drizzle.
Fried Lump Crab Cakes & Shrimp (4)$32.00
Two 4 oz fried lump crab cake patties, deep fried to perfection and served with 4 shrimp. You may get your shrimp tossed in any of our listed sauces or drizzled with seasoning (Honey Old Bay, Old Bay, or Hot Honey) cannot be put on the side).
Fried Lump Crab Cake (1)$14.00
One deep fried, 4 oz crab cake.
More about Vibes Southern Cuisine
The Rolling Rib Pt Two image

 

THE ROLLING RIB

9423-a Marlboro Pike, Upper Marlboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cream Cheese Pound Cake$3.99
More about THE ROLLING RIB

