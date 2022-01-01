Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Collard greens in
Upper Marlboro
/
Upper Marlboro
/
Collard Greens
Upper Marlboro restaurants that serve collard greens
Vibes Southern Cuisine
5050 Brown Station Rd. 105, Upper Marlboro
Avg 4.5
(32 reviews)
Collard Greens
$4.00
Fresh collard greens, made with smoked turkey.
More about Vibes Southern Cuisine
The Rolling Rib Pt Two
9423-a Marlboro Pike, Upper Marlboro
No reviews yet
Jmb Collard Greens
$6.25
Sm Collard Greens
$4.15
More about The Rolling Rib Pt Two
Browse other tasty dishes in Upper Marlboro
Mac And Cheese
Salmon
Pies
Pork Chops
Banana Pudding
Pudding
More near Upper Marlboro to explore
Bowie
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
Avg 4
(18 restaurants)
Edgewater
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
District Heights
Avg 2.7
(4 restaurants)
Brandywine
No reviews yet
Suitland
No reviews yet
Lanham
No reviews yet
North Beach
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
Capitol Heights
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Washington
Avg 4.4
(624 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(333 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(3 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
Salisbury
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(221 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(493 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(518 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(463 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston