Cornbread in Upper Marlboro
Upper Marlboro restaurants that serve cornbread
More about Spiced Black - 10420 Campus Way South
Spiced Black - 10420 Campus Way South
10420 Campus Way South, Upper Marlboro
|Kids Cornbread Kale Caesar Salad
|$6.00
Homemade cornbread croutons, sun-ripened cherry tomatoes, and shaved parmesan cheese situated on a bed of crisp baby kale and chopped romaine with Spiced Black’s signature Chipotle Caesar Dressing.
|Cornbread Kale Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Homemade cornbread croutons, sun-ripened cherry tomatoes, and shaved parmesan cheese situated on a bed of crisp kale and chopped romaine with Spiced Black’s signature Chipotle Caesar Dressing.