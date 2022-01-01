Quesadillas in Upper Marlboro
Upper Marlboro restaurants that serve quesadillas
Krab King
Robert 5720 Crain Hwy, Upper Marlboro
|Cheese Quesadilla & Fries
|$8.00
|Jerk Krab & Shrimp Quesadillas
|$19.00
Jumbo Lump Crab, Extra Large Shrimp & our Cheese Blend Tossed in our Jerk Sauce
Little Miner Taco
9400 Grand Boulevard, Lake Arbor
|Mushroom Quesadilla
|$14.00
large flour tortilla, mushroom a la plancha, melted jack cheese, fajita mix, oyster mushroom, side of chipotle aioli and side of pickled slaw
|Plain Cheese Quesadilla
|$8.00
large flour tortilla, melted cheese, side of chipotle aioli and side of pickled slaw
|Chicken Tinga Quesadilla
|$15.00
large flour tortilla, stewed chicken, melted cheese, fajita mix, side of chipotle aioli and side of pickled slaw