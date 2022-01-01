Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Upper Marlboro

Upper Marlboro restaurants that serve quesadillas

Krab King

Robert 5720 Crain Hwy, Upper Marlboro

Cheese Quesadilla & Fries$8.00
Jerk Krab & Shrimp Quesadillas$19.00
Jumbo Lump Crab, Extra Large Shrimp & our Cheese Blend Tossed in our Jerk Sauce
Little Miner Taco

9400 Grand Boulevard, Lake Arbor

Mushroom Quesadilla$14.00
large flour tortilla, mushroom a la plancha, melted jack cheese, fajita mix, oyster mushroom, side of chipotle aioli and side of pickled slaw
Plain Cheese Quesadilla$8.00
large flour tortilla, melted cheese, side of chipotle aioli and side of pickled slaw
Chicken Tinga Quesadilla$15.00
large flour tortilla, stewed chicken, melted cheese, fajita mix, side of chipotle aioli and side of pickled slaw
