Salmon in Upper Marlboro

Upper Marlboro restaurants
Upper Marlboro restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

Vibes Southern Cuisine

5050 Brown Station Rd. 105, Upper Marlboro

Avg 4.5 (32 reviews)
Takeout
Blackened Salmon & Shrimp (4)$23.00
Salmon filet cooked with our blackened seasoning and served with 4 blackened shrimp.
Blackened Salmon$18.50
Salmon filet seasoned with our blackened seasoning and cooked to perfection.
Fried Salmon Bites$15.00
Salmon bites fried to perfection. They can be tossed in sauce or sauce can be served on the side.
Main pic

 

Krab King

Robert 5720 Crain Hwy, Upper Marlboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blackened Salmon Dinner$25.00
6oz Salmon served with Sautéed Asparagus & Mac N' Cheese
