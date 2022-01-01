Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Shrimp basket in
Upper Marlboro
/
Upper Marlboro
/
Shrimp Basket
Upper Marlboro restaurants that serve shrimp basket
Nipsey's Featuring Cheers at 301
5753 Crain Highway, Upper Marlboro
No reviews yet
Shrimp Basket
$16.95
7 Hand-battered, seasoned & fried jumbo shrimp
More about Nipsey's Featuring Cheers at 301
Rock & Toss
908 largo center dr, Upper Marlboro
No reviews yet
Shrimp Basket
$15.00
More about Rock & Toss
Browse other tasty dishes in Upper Marlboro
Salmon
Chili
Cake
Cobbler
Cheesecake
Cheese Fries
Collard Greens
Pudding
More near Upper Marlboro to explore
Bowie
Avg 4.5
(29 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
Avg 4
(20 restaurants)
Edgewater
Avg 4.1
(11 restaurants)
District Heights
Avg 2.7
(5 restaurants)
Brandywine
No reviews yet
Suitland
No reviews yet
Lanham
No reviews yet
North Beach
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
Capitol Heights
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Washington
Avg 4.4
(720 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(368 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(3 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(9 restaurants)
Salisbury
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(267 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(561 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(607 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(553 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(239 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston