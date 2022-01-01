Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Shrimp tacos in
Upper Marlboro
/
Upper Marlboro
/
Shrimp Tacos
Upper Marlboro restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
Krab King
Robert 5720 Crain Hwy, Upper Marlboro
No reviews yet
Shrimp Tacos
$16.00
More about Krab King
Little Miner Taco
9400 Grand Boulevard, Lake Arbor
No reviews yet
Shrimp Street Taco
$3.00
Corn tortilla, 2 16/20 Grilled tiger shrimps, Cabbage slaw, Pico de gallo, Chipotle aioli, Cilantro
More about Little Miner Taco
Browse other tasty dishes in Upper Marlboro
Cake
Lobsters
Banana Pudding
Shrimp Basket
Pies
Cheese Fries
Quesadillas
Seafood Salad
More near Upper Marlboro to explore
Bowie
Avg 4.5
(29 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
Avg 4
(20 restaurants)
Edgewater
Avg 4.1
(11 restaurants)
District Heights
Avg 2.7
(5 restaurants)
Brandywine
No reviews yet
Lanham
No reviews yet
Suitland
No reviews yet
North Beach
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
Capitol Heights
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Washington
Avg 4.4
(740 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(394 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(3 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(9 restaurants)
Salisbury
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(284 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(579 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(53 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(640 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(577 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(248 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston