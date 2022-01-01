Upper Sandusky restaurants you'll love

Go
Upper Sandusky restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Upper Sandusky

Upper Sandusky's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Salad
Salad
Scroll right

Must-try Upper Sandusky restaurants

Shotzy's Bar & Grille image

 

Shotzy's Bar & Grille

130 N SANDUSKY AVE, Upper Sandusky

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Wet Burrito Bowl (GF, Low Carb Option)$10.99
Your choice of mexi-chicken or beef with refried beans and rice, topped with burrito sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and black olives with sides salsa and sour cream. (Low Carb option: remove beans and rice)
Mozzarella Sticks$6.99
Hand-breaded and served with marinara
NEW! White Cheddar Mac & Cheese$8.99
Cavatappi noodles tossed in a creamy white cheddar cheese sauce
More about Shotzy's Bar & Grille
Don Tomasso's image

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Don Tomasso's

123 West Wyandot, Upper Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (671 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wings (large)$12.95
One pound served with sauce
Fettuccine Alfredo$14.95
house made parmesan cream
Keto Cobb salad$10.95
Mixed greens, hard cooked egg, bacon, turkey, avocado, cheddar, onion, tomotoes
More about Don Tomasso's
Main pic

 

Fort 88

127 North Sandusky Avenue, Upper Sandusky

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Fort 88

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Upper Sandusky

Cobb Salad

Map

More near Upper Sandusky to explore

Delaware

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Marysville

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Findlay

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Willard

No reviews yet

Marion

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Findlay

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Lima

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston