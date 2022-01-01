Upper Sandusky restaurants you'll love
Must-try Upper Sandusky restaurants
More about Shotzy's Bar & Grille
Shotzy's Bar & Grille
130 N SANDUSKY AVE, Upper Sandusky
|Popular items
|Wet Burrito Bowl (GF, Low Carb Option)
|$10.99
Your choice of mexi-chicken or beef with refried beans and rice, topped with burrito sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and black olives with sides salsa and sour cream. (Low Carb option: remove beans and rice)
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$6.99
Hand-breaded and served with marinara
|NEW! White Cheddar Mac & Cheese
|$8.99
Cavatappi noodles tossed in a creamy white cheddar cheese sauce
More about Don Tomasso's
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Don Tomasso's
123 West Wyandot, Upper Sandusky
|Popular items
|Wings (large)
|$12.95
One pound served with sauce
|Fettuccine Alfredo
|$14.95
house made parmesan cream
|Keto Cobb salad
|$10.95
Mixed greens, hard cooked egg, bacon, turkey, avocado, cheddar, onion, tomotoes
More about Fort 88
Fort 88
127 North Sandusky Avenue, Upper Sandusky