Upper Shirley Vineyards
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
600 Shirley Plantation Rd, Charles City VA 23030
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Chicken Fiesta - Colonial Heights
4.5 • 7,942
458 Charles H Dimmock Pkwy Colonial Heights, VA 23834
View restaurant