Upper West Side Cafe

Upper West Side Café is a modern and energetic café embedded in the heart of Squash on Fire, overlooking M Street. A gathering place which provides live viewing of a High Paced social urban sport, the Mediterranean influenced menu offers seasonal dishes to be enjoyed every day.

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

2233 M Street NW 2nd floor • $$

Avg 4 (25 reviews)

Popular Items

West End Wingz
Steakhouse Impossible Burger$22.00
Steak House Sliders$12.00
3 sliders with spicy red pepper aioli, pickled onion, toasted brioche bun
Roasted Red Pepper Hummus$12.00
confit garlic, olive oil, grilled pita bread and assorted crudités
Garlic Shrimp & Toast$19.00
Marinated colossal shrimp pan seared in our house garlic butter until golden brown. Served with toast.
Lemon Basil Cauli Bites$12.00
Signature Kale Salad$17.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.00
basil pesto, roasted red peppers, grilled onions, arugula
Taco Power$12.00
3 Gluten free flour tortillas served with
lettuce, Pico, black bean & corn salsa, and yeah buddy sauce. Your choice of protein.
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$14.00
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating

Location

2233 M Street NW 2nd floor

Washington DC

Sunday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

