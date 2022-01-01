Go
As the birthplace of American Liberty, Lexington was a natural choice for Upper Crust to break out of the city and forge into suburban territory. True to Lexington’s small town charm, the Upper Crust is also a great place to kick back with friends to watch the game with a delicious slice of pizza and your favorite beer or wine.
41 Waltham Street

Popular Items

Calzone (12")$11.50
A Combination of Mozzarella, Ricotta & Imported Asiago, Rolled in our Famous Pizza dough and baked to perfection
Large Margherita$16.99
Cheese Pizza
Small Margherita$12.99
Cheese Pizza
Large Garden Veggie$21.49
A combination of fresh mushroom, onion, bell pepper, broccoli & fresh garlic
Large Harvard Street$21.49
A classic combination of sliced tomato, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella & fresh garlic
Large State House$21.49
Created for the meat lover, a combination of hamburger, pepperoni & Italian sausage
1/2 Large Margherita$8.50
Cheese Pizza
Large Garden Salad$8.49
Paper Goods For ___ People
Large Greek Salad$8.49
41 Waltham Street

Lexington MA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
