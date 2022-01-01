Uprising Bakery and Cafe
UpRising Bakery and Café is dedicated to learning about and pioneering
changes in the culinary world. UpRising will be neighborhood destination cafe serving scratch-made bakery items as
well as fresh & healthy breakfast & vegan lunch options. Uprising is an Eco-conscience facility, using biodegradable and compostable flatware,
cups, and trash removal services. The main focus is local. . UpRising believes it is important to remind the
community what a fresh, from-scratch, baked item/meal is. We cater to all dietary
restrictions known to the market in a safe and affordable manner. UpRising is a
movement, a force of nature in the industry.
2102 & 2104 W. Algonquin Rd
Popular Items
Location
2102 & 2104 W. Algonquin Rd
Lake in the Hills IL
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
