Uprising Bakery and Cafe

UpRising Bakery and Café is dedicated to learning about and pioneering
changes in the culinary world. UpRising will be neighborhood destination cafe serving scratch-made bakery items as
well as fresh & healthy breakfast & vegan lunch options. Uprising is an Eco-conscience facility, using biodegradable and compostable flatware,
cups, and trash removal services. The main focus is local. . UpRising believes it is important to remind the
community what a fresh, from-scratch, baked item/meal is. We cater to all dietary
restrictions known to the market in a safe and affordable manner. UpRising is a
movement, a force of nature in the industry.

2102 & 2104 W. Algonquin Rd

Popular Items

Spinach Artichoke Dip$12.00
Garlic Spinach artichoke dip with sour dough crostini (made in a dedicated gluten free kitchen)
GFV Daily Donut #1 (Shamrock) 1ct$2.25
This item is vegan by nature. This item is made in a dedicated GF kitchen.
Daily Donut #2 (Lemon Rasp) 1ct$2.25
This item is vegan by nature.
Vegan Brownie$3.75
This item is vegan by nature.
Daily Donut #1 (Shamrock) 1ct$2.25
This item is vegan by nature.
GFV Daily Scone #2(apple pie flavor)$4.00
This item is vegan by nature. This item is made in a dedicated GF kitchen.
Chickn Salad Sliders$14.00
House (v)chickn salad with cranberry, celery, onions, lettuce, tomato jam, on two petite home-made buns. Served with kettle chips (made in a dedicated gluten free kitchen)
GFV Cinnamon Roll$3.75
This item is vegan, this item is made in a dedicated GF kitchen.
Kids Mac$10.00
Mac n Jack$15.00
Classic Elbow Noodles(gf) in a homemade 3-cheese(v) mac sauce. topped with homemade organic BBQ pulled jackfruit and fried onion strings.
Location

Lake in the Hills IL

Lake in the Hills IL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
