Uprising Bakery and Cafe

UpRising Bakery and Café is dedicated to learning about and pioneering

changes in the culinary world. UpRising will be neighborhood destination cafe serving scratch-made bakery items as

well as fresh & healthy breakfast & vegan lunch options. Uprising is an Eco-conscience facility, using biodegradable and compostable flatware,

cups, and trash removal services. The main focus is local. . UpRising believes it is important to remind the

community what a fresh, from-scratch, baked item/meal is. We cater to all dietary

restrictions known to the market in a safe and affordable manner. UpRising is a

movement, a force of nature in the industry.



2102 & 2104 W. Algonquin Rd