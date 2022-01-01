Go
Consumer picView gallery

Upshot Coffee - 5326 Highway N

Open today 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

5326 Highway N

Saint Charles, MO 63304

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Menu

See full menu

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Location

5326 Highway N, Saint Charles MO 63304

Directions

Gallery

Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Piazza Messina
orange starNo Reviews
5535 State Highway N Cottleville, MO 63304
View restaurantnext
The Rack House Kitchen Wine Whiskey
orange starNo Reviews
5065 State Highway N Cottleville, MO 63304
View restaurantnext
Okane's Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
4765 Highway N Cottleville, MO 63304
View restaurantnext
NOTO
orange starNo Reviews
5105 Westwood Dr St Charles, MO 63304
View restaurantnext
Nina's Breakfast & Brunch - O'Fallon
orange starNo Reviews
3752 Monticello Plaza Drive O'Fallon, MO 63304
View restaurantnext
The Corner Pub & Grill - Corner Pub O'Fallon
orange starNo Reviews
2921 HIGHWAY K OFALLON, MO 63368
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Saint Charles

Sugarfire Smokehouse - St Charles
orange star4.6 • 1,767
3150 Elm Point Industrial St Charles, MO 63301
View restaurantnext
Ham n Egg Restaurant - 3640 Harvester Rd
orange star4.4 • 799
3640 Harvester Rd St Peters, MO 63303
View restaurantnext
Tompkins Riverside - St. Charles
orange star4.2 • 518
500 S Main St. Charles, MO 63301
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Saint Charles

Saint Peters

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Florissant

No reviews yet

O Fallon

No reviews yet

Chesterfield

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Ballwin

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Saint Louis

Avg 4.5 (297 restaurants)

Wentzville

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Alton

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Eureka

No reviews yet

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Upshot Coffee - 5326 Highway N

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston