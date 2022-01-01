Upside Craft
Upside is a local, takeout-only kitchen that serves proper food to feed you a satisfying meal.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
4621-13th Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
4621-13th Ave
Brooklyn NY
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Milk Crate
"Cozy kosher retro coffee shop with counter culture coffee located in the heart of Borough Park Brooklyn."
10am Breakfast Bar
GOOD MORNING
Orchidea
Come in and enjoy!
Orchidea Sparks
Come in and enjoy!