Upside Craft

Upside is a local, takeout-only kitchen that serves proper food to feed you a satisfying meal.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

4621-13th Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (998 reviews)

Popular Items

COLD CANS
STEAKOUT BURGER - Crafted your way!$18.00
A Better. Burger!
Made from scratch in-house.
It starts with grinding our own meat.
HOT DOG BAR$5.00
Choice of Toppings!
PULLED BRISKET SUB$22.00
Slow-Cooked BBQ Brisket, Lettuce Tomato Pickles, Smoked Mayo & Honey Mustard.
SCHNITZ & CHIPS - Kid friendly!$16.00
Crisp-Fried Chicken Tenders with Hand-cut Fries & Served with Roasted Garlic Mayo.
-4 Nuggets
UPSIDE FRIES - Hand Cut!$6.00
Hand-Cut Potato Fries, Salted and Served With Ketchup or Roasted Garlic Mayo
STEAKERS SUB$22.00
Marinated Thinly Sliced Steak, With Roasted Pepper & Onions, Avocado Shmear, Sweet Potato Crisps, Creamy Shallot Aioli
BEEF EMPANADAS$12.00
Filled with Bourbon BBQ Pulled Brisket, Served with A Smoked Mayo.
- 5 pcs
NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN$18.00
Boneless Brined Chicken Legs – Honey Cayenne Glaze, House Pickles & Roasted Garlic Mayo.
(SPICY)
Location

4621-13th Ave

Brooklyn NY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
