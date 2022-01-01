Go
Upside Pizza

270 W 39th St

Popular Items

Upside Don$32.00
Upside Pep$40.00
Pepperoni Papi Pie$32.00
50/50$30.00
Cheese Pie$24.00
Falcowitz Pie$32.00
Fuzzy Dunlop Pie$32.00
House Pickled Peppers, Berkshire Pork, Splotched Sauce & Mozzarella - A little kick but nothing to crazy on the spice scale. A truly magnificent slice.
270 W 39th St

New York NY

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
