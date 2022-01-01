Go
Upstream Brewing Company

As Omaha's original brewpub, we've been making visitors feel like locals and locals feel like another round since 1996. We now invite you to spend as little time on this site as possible, and instead join us for a good time made great.

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

514 South 11th Street • $$

Avg 4.1 (3870 reviews)

Popular Items

PUB PRETZELS$10.00
With smoked gouda dip and spicy house mustard.
MAC N CHEESE DINNER$16.00
Cavatappi pasta tossed with ham and smoked cheese cream sauce, topped with toasted bread crumbs, scallions, Monterey jack and cheddar cheeses. Add broccoli, add blackened chicken for an additional charge.
ARTICHOKE DIP$12.00
Our famous dip served with celery, carrots, house baked garlic bread
CHEESE CURDS$9.00
Lightly battered, garlic herb marinated white cheddar cheese curds served with our house-made pizza sauce
PUB SALAD LUNCH$5.00
Spring greens with sunflower seeds, craisins, thin sliced red onions, choice of dressing.
FISH N CHIPS 3 PIECE$18.00
Our famous beer battered fish & chips with house-made tartar sauce ad slaw
NASHVILLE CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.00
A buttermilk chicken breast that is tossed in our spicy Nashville sauce and served on a house-made toasted bun with pickles, mayo & shredded iceberg lettuce
UBC WINGS$13.00
Six crispy classic wings served with one choice of sauce per order
Buffalo | Korean | Garlic Herb
BREWER BURGER$12.00
Fresh ground Creek Stone® chuck short rib blend, grilled and served on a house-baked bun
GRAIN BOWL$15.00
Corn, black beans, onions, tomatoes, quinoa, white & Rite Rice©, roasted poblano cream, cotija cheese, tortilla strips, and guacamole
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Buffet
Online Ordering
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

514 South 11th Street

Omaha NE

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

