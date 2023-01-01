Upton restaurants you'll love
Upton's top cuisines
Must-try Upton restaurants
More about Rose Garden Restaurant & Pub
Rose Garden Restaurant & Pub
16 Milford St, Upton
|Popular items
|House Special Pub Tips
|$18.99
Marinated tender beef medallions served with choice of potato and vegetable
|Homemade Chicken Wings
|$0.00
Classic chicken wings: perfectly seasoned and baked
|Classic Cheese
|$0.00
Enjoy a regular cheese pizza or add favorite toppings for 1.99$
- mushrooms, peppers, onions, fresh garlic, olives, broccoli, spinach, pineapples
or toppings for 2.99$
-fresh mozzarella, hamburger, pepperoni, bacon, sausage, smoked BBQ chicken, prosciutto, feta cheese
More about 118 Main Street Kitchen & Spirits
118 Main Street Kitchen & Spirits
118 Main Street, West Upton
|Popular items
|Haddock
|$30.00
With a Crab Stuffing topped topped with Lemon Mornay Sauce with Red Bliss Potatoes & Seasonal Vegetable
|House Salad
|$10.00
Mixed Greens, Heirloom Tomatoes, Shallots, Olives, House Made Crouton, Balsamic Vinaigrette
|Bolognese
|$23.00
Pork and Beef in a Creamy Ragu with Pappardelle Pasta
More about BVT - Three Seasons - Open to staff only
BVT - Three Seasons - Open to staff only
65 Pleasant Street, Upton
|Popular items
|Turkey Club
|$5.50
turkey, lettuce, tomato, bacon, and
mayonnaise between three slices
of toasted bread
|DELIVERY
|$0.00
Click this button and add to cart, if you want delivery and enter room number
|Caesar Salad
|$5.00
romaine lettuce with house-made croutons
and parmesan cheese tossed
with our creamy caesar dressing