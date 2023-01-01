Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Upton restaurants you'll love

Upton restaurants
  • Upton

Upton's top cuisines

American
American
Must-try Upton restaurants

Consumer pic

 

Rose Garden Restaurant & Pub

16 Milford St, Upton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
House Special Pub Tips$18.99
Marinated tender beef medallions served with choice of potato and vegetable
Homemade Chicken Wings$0.00
Classic chicken wings: perfectly seasoned and baked
Classic Cheese$0.00
Enjoy a regular cheese pizza or add favorite toppings for 1.99$
- mushrooms, peppers, onions, fresh garlic, olives, broccoli, spinach, pineapples
or toppings for 2.99$
-fresh mozzarella, hamburger, pepperoni, bacon, sausage, smoked BBQ chicken, prosciutto, feta cheese
More about Rose Garden Restaurant & Pub
118 Main Street Kitchen & Spirits image

 

118 Main Street Kitchen & Spirits

118 Main Street, West Upton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Haddock$30.00
With a Crab Stuffing topped topped with Lemon Mornay Sauce with Red Bliss Potatoes & Seasonal Vegetable
House Salad$10.00
Mixed Greens, Heirloom Tomatoes, Shallots, Olives, House Made Crouton, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Bolognese$23.00
Pork and Beef in a Creamy Ragu with Pappardelle Pasta
More about 118 Main Street Kitchen & Spirits
Blackstone Valley Tech image

 

BVT - Three Seasons - Open to staff only

65 Pleasant Street, Upton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey Club$5.50
turkey, lettuce, tomato, bacon, and
mayonnaise between three slices
of toasted bread
DELIVERY$0.00
Click this button and add to cart, if you want delivery and enter room number
Caesar Salad$5.00
romaine lettuce with house-made croutons
and parmesan cheese tossed
with our creamy caesar dressing
More about BVT - Three Seasons - Open to staff only

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Upton

Cake

Salmon

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Mozzarella Sticks

Chicken Wraps

Chocolate Cake

Tacos

Caesar Salad

