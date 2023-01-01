Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Upton

Upton restaurants that serve cake

Rose Garden Restaurant & Pub

16 Milford St, Upton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Lava Cake$7.50
More about Rose Garden Restaurant & Pub
Item pic

 

118 Main Street Kitchen & Spirits

118 Main Street, West Upton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Mousse Cake$7.00
Carrot Cake$7.00
Crab Cakes$16.00
Served with a Lemon Mornay Sauce
More about 118 Main Street Kitchen & Spirits
Item pic

 

BVT - Three Seasons - Open to staff only

65 Pleasant Street, Upton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Apple Cake$3.50
fresh apples tossed with cinnamon, baked with a brown sugar oat topping, finished
with a scoop of vanilla ice cream
Christmas Cake Latte
Fish Cake$4.50
two crispy house-made fish cakes with remoulade sauce
More about BVT - Three Seasons - Open to staff only

