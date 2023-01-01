Cake in Upton
Upton restaurants that serve cake
Rose Garden Restaurant & Pub
16 Milford St, Upton
|Chocolate Lava Cake
|$7.50
118 Main Street Kitchen & Spirits
118 Main Street, West Upton
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$7.00
|Carrot Cake
|$7.00
|Crab Cakes
|$16.00
Served with a Lemon Mornay Sauce
BVT - Three Seasons - Open to staff only
65 Pleasant Street, Upton
|Apple Cake
|$3.50
fresh apples tossed with cinnamon, baked with a brown sugar oat topping, finished
with a scoop of vanilla ice cream
|Christmas Cake Latte
|Fish Cake
|$4.50
two crispy house-made fish cakes with remoulade sauce