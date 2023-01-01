Chicken wraps in Upton
Rose Garden Restaurant & Pub
16 Milford St, Upton
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$0.00
Crispy fried or grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce w/ lettuce, tomato, and blue cheese dressing in a wrap
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$0.00
Crispy fried or grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons, Caesar dressing in a wrap
|Chicken Ranch Wrap
|$0.00
Crispy fried or grilled chicken with bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese & ranch dressing in a wrap
BVT - Three Seasons - Open to staff only
65 Pleasant Street, Upton
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$6.00
choice of broiled, crispy, or
buffalo chicken in a flour tortilla
with caesar salad
|Chicken Wrap with Honey Mustard
|$6.00
crispy chicken with lettuce, tomato in and honey mustard in a flour tortilla