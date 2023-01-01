Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Upton

Go
Upton restaurants
Toast

Upton restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Item pic

 

Rose Garden Restaurant & Pub

16 Milford St, Upton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$0.00
Crispy fried or grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce w/ lettuce, tomato, and blue cheese dressing in a wrap
Chicken Caesar Wrap$0.00
Crispy fried or grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons, Caesar dressing in a wrap
Chicken Ranch Wrap$0.00
Crispy fried or grilled chicken with bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese & ranch dressing in a wrap
More about Rose Garden Restaurant & Pub
Chicken Caesar Wrap image

 

BVT - Three Seasons - Open to staff only

65 Pleasant Street, Upton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Wrap$6.00
choice of broiled, crispy, or
buffalo chicken in a flour tortilla
with caesar salad
Chicken Wrap with Honey Mustard$6.00
crispy chicken with lettuce, tomato in and honey mustard in a flour tortilla 
More about BVT - Three Seasons - Open to staff only

Browse other tasty dishes in Upton

Caesar Salad

Clam Chowder

Clams

Chicken Marsala

Fish And Chips

Brownie Sundaes

Chocolate Lava Cake

Pies

Map

More near Upton to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Marlborough

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Framingham

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Northborough

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Westborough

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Mendon

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Whitinsville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (586 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (109 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (114 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (398 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (269 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (622 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston